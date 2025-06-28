Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $108.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

