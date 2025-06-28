WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

