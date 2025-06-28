3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.