Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $776.57 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $787.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $700.54 and its 200 day moving average is $638.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

