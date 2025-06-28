Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,917 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482,977 shares of company stock worth $1,391,688,489 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

