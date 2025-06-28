Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 22,996.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 847,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 843,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

