Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 375 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

