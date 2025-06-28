Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
