Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.