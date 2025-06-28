Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ HON opened at $228.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.