iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $285.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.