Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 673.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $208.49 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

