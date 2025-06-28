DXP Enterprises (DXPE) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DXP Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.27% 20.41% 6.55% DXP Enterprises Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 DXP Enterprises Competitors 337 2441 3096 123 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DXP Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 12.72%. Given DXP Enterprises’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXP Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 12.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.80 billion $70.49 million 18.31 DXP Enterprises Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.62

DXP Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. DXP Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DXP Enterprises competitors beat DXP Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

