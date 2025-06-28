6,459 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CME Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,408,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CME opened at $274.76 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

