Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,414 ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

