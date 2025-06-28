Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $837,017,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $617,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.36. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.