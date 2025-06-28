TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $257.58 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

