Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $46.31 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 4.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $46,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

ITW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.