EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $59.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

