MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFA Financial stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

