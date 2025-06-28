Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

