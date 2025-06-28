Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the bank on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Wall Street Zen cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

