Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.72 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 570,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

