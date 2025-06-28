Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6%

SUNS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Sunrise Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.25 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrise Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $52,756.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,729,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,111,923.90. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,154. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 53.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.