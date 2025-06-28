Commercial Metals Company (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

