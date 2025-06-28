BSW Wealth Partners Has $922,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $143.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

