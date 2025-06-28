Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ FULTP opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
