Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

