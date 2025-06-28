Smart Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. FCF US Quality ETF accounts for 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.21% of FCF US Quality ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,567,000 after buying an additional 3,045,017 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FCF US Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

Get FCF US Quality ETF alerts:

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $70.18 on Friday. FCF US Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

About FCF US Quality ETF

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.