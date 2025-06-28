Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,985 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 234.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 118,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.5% during the first quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

