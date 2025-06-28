Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

