Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
