Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 121 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.