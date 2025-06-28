Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Galvan Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

