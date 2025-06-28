Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Buys 6,783 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VTEB stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

