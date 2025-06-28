Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

