Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $284.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $285.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.53.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.