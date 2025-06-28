Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 39,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 87,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.