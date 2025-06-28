Patron Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of VTV opened at $176.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
