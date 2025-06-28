Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys 24,712 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 28.6% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.