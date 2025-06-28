WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

