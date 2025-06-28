iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $111.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

