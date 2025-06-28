Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10,456.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

