WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

