Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Critical Survey

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -1.10% -4.29% -0.92% Winmark 49.45% -95.03% 102.38%

Volatility and Risk

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Winmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.12 billion 0.15 -$101.82 million ($0.24) -11.79 Winmark $81.29 million 16.28 $39.95 million $11.19 33.51

Winmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and Winmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 5 3 0 2.38 Winmark 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Winmark.

Summary

Winmark beats Petco Health and Wellness on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

