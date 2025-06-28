Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $468,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $326.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

