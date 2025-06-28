Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,432.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,563.21 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

