Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday. 21,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the previous session's volume of 2,504 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

