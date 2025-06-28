Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

