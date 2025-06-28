Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

