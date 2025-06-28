Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170,693 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.65. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

