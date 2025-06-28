Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

