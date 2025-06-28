Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,000 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 181,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

